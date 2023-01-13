Financial Connections Group Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
