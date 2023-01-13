Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

