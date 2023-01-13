Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

