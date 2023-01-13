Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 7,893 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. 119,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

