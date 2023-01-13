Financial Counselors Inc. Has $19.90 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

Target stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,105. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

