Financial Counselors Inc. Has $30.89 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,644. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $257.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

