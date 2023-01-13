Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.92 on Friday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,317. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

