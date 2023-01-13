Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

PM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.33. 37,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

