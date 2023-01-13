Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,665. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

