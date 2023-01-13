First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of First Republic Bank worth $65,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $127.51 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.