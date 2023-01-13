First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

FNI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.97. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

