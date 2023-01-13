First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.26. 24,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 24,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.