First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 4.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

