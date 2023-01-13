First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 112,783 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 445,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,770. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.