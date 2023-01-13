Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 27,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,451,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Fisker Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

