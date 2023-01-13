Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 17,573 shares trading hands.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Flexible Solutions International worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

