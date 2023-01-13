Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.61. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 579 shares.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.02 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

