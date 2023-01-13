Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Raised to C$3.75

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

