Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Raised to C$3.75

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Foran Mining Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foran Mining (FMCXF)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.