Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

