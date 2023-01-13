Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $445.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.