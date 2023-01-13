Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. 40,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

