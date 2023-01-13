Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.