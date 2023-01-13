Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.38

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.38 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.40). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 477,871 shares trading hands.

Foxtons Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,775.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.