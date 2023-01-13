Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRE stock opened at €28.40 ($30.54) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.