Fruits Price Down 0.7% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $610,237.54 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

