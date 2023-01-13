FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

