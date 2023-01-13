FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

