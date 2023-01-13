Gala Market Cap Hits $316.05 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $316.05 million and $512.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 121.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

