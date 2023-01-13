Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

