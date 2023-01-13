GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. UBS Group lowered GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.87.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,635 shares of company stock worth $652,752. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

