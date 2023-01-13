Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.23 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $131.49 million and $4.83 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011771 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
