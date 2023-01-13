GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.40 ($35.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($39.78) to €39.00 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.71) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €42.00 ($45.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

