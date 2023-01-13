Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBERY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $54.19 on Monday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.