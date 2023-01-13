General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.58

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $80.51, with a volume of 136081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

