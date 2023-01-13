GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $251.45 million and $352,661.88 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00424920 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.90 or 0.30012899 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00955535 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

