Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Getaround in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Getaround Stock Performance

Getaround stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Getaround has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $10.17.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

