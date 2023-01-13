GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Hits $0.0907

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $115.40 million and $28,709.09 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09284491 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,222.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

