Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $323,583.10 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $323,583.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,806,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 18,299,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.