Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of -333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

