Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -550.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

LAND traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 184,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,211. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $691.30 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

