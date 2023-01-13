Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
