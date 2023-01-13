Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

