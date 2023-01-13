Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.25.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $108.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.