Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,694,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

