Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is MAS Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises about 2.1% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 30,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,768. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03.

