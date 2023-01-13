Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.40

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and traded as high as $45.92. Gravity shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 11,779 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gravity Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gravity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

