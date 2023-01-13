Graypoint LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $106.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

