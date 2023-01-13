Graypoint LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carter’s by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

