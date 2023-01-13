Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 2,953 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,083,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

