Graypoint LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

