Graypoint LLC Invests $272,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

AVB opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

